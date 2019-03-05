Lakeland PBS
One-Vehicle Rollover Leaves Woman Trapped in Car

Malaak Khattab
Mar. 5 2019
Two people sustained unknown injuries in a one-vehicle rollover one mile south of Motley on Tuesday, March 5, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, officials said 17-year old Emily Bellware from Detroit Lakes was traveling north on Highway 10 at approximately 3:19 a.m when she lost control of her vehicle, went off the roadway and hit a large snowbank. The sheriff’s office said Bellware’s vehicle rolled and came to a rest upside down with her trapped inside. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to free Bellware from the vehicle. The passenger,  19-year old Hunter Hagen from Detroit Lakes, was able to get out of the car on his own.

Bellware and Hagen were both transported to Staples Hospital.

