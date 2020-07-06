Lakeland PBS

One-Vehicle Rollover Accident South of Pierz

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 6 2020

There was a one-vehicle rollover accident over the holiday weekend, just two miles south of Pierz. The driver was transported to St.Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on July 5th at approximately 3:50 a.m., their office received a report of a one vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 25 and 123rd Street, approximately two miles south of Pierz, MN.

20-year-old Mitchell Holtz of Little Falls, MN was traveling north on Highway 25. Holtz’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a road approach launching the vehicle into the air causing it to roll. Holtz was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Brainerd Child Sustains Serious Injuries From Tractor Accident

One-Vehicle Accident Near Little Falls Causes Serious Injuries to Driver

Skid Loader Accident Near Buckman

Teen Driver and Passenger Involved in Accident Near Elmdale

Latest Stories

Former Police Officer Charged In George Floyd's Death Released From Jail

Posted on Jul. 6 2020

Sanford Health Offering Tech Help for Patients

Posted on Jul. 6 2020

Man Drowns In Carlos Lake According To Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Posted on Jul. 6 2020

Sourcewell Gives Over $400,000 To Initiatives To Support Community Projects

Posted on Jul. 5 2020

In Focus: Dance Classes with a Socially Distant Twist

Posted on Jul. 5 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.