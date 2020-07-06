One-Vehicle Rollover Accident South of Pierz

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There was a one-vehicle rollover accident over the holiday weekend, just two miles south of Pierz. The driver was transported to St.Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on July 5th at approximately 3:50 a.m., their office received a report of a one vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 25 and 123rd Street, approximately two miles south of Pierz, MN.

20-year-old Mitchell Holtz of Little Falls, MN was traveling north on Highway 25. Holtz’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a road approach launching the vehicle into the air causing it to roll. Holtz was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

