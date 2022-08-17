One-Vehicle Crash Southwest of Bigfork Kills Coleraine Man

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A one-vehicle crash in the Talmoon area of Itasca County killed one person yesterday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16th, 46-year-old Arthur Rajala of Coleraine, MN was driving southbound on Highway 6 near Talmoon in Stokes Township. Rajala then crossed the center line along with the oncoming traffic line, before driving off the oncoming shoulder. He went into the ditch and crashed into a tree.

Emergency medical services arrived and pronounced Rajala dead on the scene. The victim was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. It is unknown if alcohol was involved.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Deer River ALS, and Bigfork Fire/EMS all assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today