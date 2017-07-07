One-Vehicle Crash Sends Two Men To The Hospital

A Pillager man was injured after he lost control of his vehicle south of Pillager Thursday evening.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office approximately 7:30 pm, Thursday, their office received a report of a one-vehicle accident with injuries on 350th Street, west of Dove Road in Scandia Valley Township, south of Pillager.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brendon Mattison, 20, of Pillager, was traveling east on 350th Street when he lost control of his vehicle in a sharp curve, went off the roadway and slid into a tree.

North Ambulance transported Mattison, along with his passenger, Jordon Liebeg, 19, of Brainerd, to Lakewood Hospital in Staples with unknown injuries.