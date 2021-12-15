One-Vehicle Crash Near Bowlus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The driver sustained minor injuries after his vehicle rolled over.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the call was received a little after three pm on Tuesday of a one-vehicle rollover on Great River Road, south of 170th Avenue, about six miles southeast of Bowlus in Two Rivers Township.

According to the release, 20-year old Dylan Mckenzie form Bowlus was traveling south on Great River Road when Mckenzie’s vehicle drove over slush, causing him to lose control and roll the vehicle.

