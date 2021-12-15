Lakeland PBS

One-Vehicle Crash Near Bowlus

Nick UrsiniDec. 15 2021

The driver sustained minor injuries after his vehicle rolled over.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the call was received a little after three pm on Tuesday of a one-vehicle rollover on Great River Road, south of 170th Avenue, about six miles southeast of Bowlus in Two Rivers Township.

According to the release, 20-year old Dylan Mckenzie form Bowlus was traveling south on Great River Road when Mckenzie’s vehicle drove over slush, causing him to lose control and roll the vehicle.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

3,655 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Pequot Lakes School District Closed Monday Due to Safety Threats

Burglary Reported Near Little Falls, Information Sought on Suspects

Park Rapids Man Dies in Beltrami County Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.