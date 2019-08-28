Lakeland PBS
One-Vehicle Crash Injures Gaylord Man Near Sebeka

Aug. 28 2019

A one-vehicle crash near Sebeka injured a man from Gaylord, Minnesota on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 21.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, August 21 at around 1:55 p.m. their office responded to a crash on County Road 23, northeast of Sebeka. When deputies arrived, they found a 2015 Chevy pickup in the west ditch of County Road 23.

The driver, 76-year-old George Plaman of Gaylord, stated he was northbound on County Road 23 when he fell asleep. Plaman’s vehicle crossed the southbound lane and entered the west ditch. The vehicle jumped an approach and landed on the opposite side.

Plaman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Plaman was reported to have had a dog with him that was not injured.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Sebeka Fire and Rescue, Tri-County Ambulance, and K&K Towing.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

