One Vehicle Crash In Morrison County Results In Injuries

A one-vehicle crash in Morrison County sent an Isle man to the hospital on Sunday, November 4.

The crash occurred on 370th Avenue approximately one mile south of Hillman, in Leigh Township at around 8:53 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Franklin Shingobe was traveling south on 370th Avenue in a 2018 Nissan Renegade when his vehicle went off the road, hit a culvert, and rolled.

Shingobe was transported to Onamia Hospital and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is currently under investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hillman First Response Team and Onamia Ambulance.