One-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County After Driver Falls Asleep

Two Bemidji residents were taken to the hospital after the driver of their vehicle fell asleep, resulting in a crash in Morrison County.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report at about 3:44 AM on Saturday of a one-vehicle accident on Highway 10 near 270th Street, approximately one mile north of Cushing.

20-year-old Madalynn Frenzel of Bemidji was traveling west on Highway 10 when she fell asleep behind the wheel and drove the vehicle off the road, hit a snowbank, and rolled into the median.

Both Frenzel and a passenger, 21-year-old Toni Kimble, also of Bemidji, were transported to St. Gabriels Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

