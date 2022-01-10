Lakeland PBS

One-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County After Driver Falls Asleep

Ryan BowlerJan. 10 2022

Two Bemidji residents were taken to the hospital after the driver of their vehicle fell asleep, resulting in a crash in Morrison County.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report at about 3:44 AM on Saturday of a one-vehicle accident on Highway 10 near 270th Street, approximately one mile north of Cushing.

20-year-old Madalynn Frenzel of Bemidji was traveling west on Highway 10 when she fell asleep behind the wheel and drove the vehicle off the road, hit a snowbank, and rolled into the median.

Both Frenzel and a passenger, 21-year-old Toni Kimble, also of Bemidji, were transported to St. Gabriels Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

By — Ryan Bowler

