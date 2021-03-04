One Vehicle Accident Reported in Buckman Township

Click to print (Opens in new window)

At the intersection of Nature Road and 250th Avenue, a one-vehicle rollover was reported to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 3:40PM on March 2nd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Luke Solinger of Royalton was traveling north on 250th Avenue where Solinger lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and struck a power pole.

Solinger was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

