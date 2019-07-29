One-Vehicle Accident Near Motley

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a one-vehicle accident took place on Bugle Road, southeast of Motley, MN on Sunday, July 28th at approximately 1:08 pm.

Chad Garrow, a 36-year-old from Cushing, MN was traveling south on Bugle Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, hit an approach, went airborne, and landed in the ditch. 36-year-old Nathen Lawson of Motley was also in the vehicle with Garrow during the accident.

Both men were taken by ambulance to the Lakewood Health Systems Hospital in Staples with unknown injuries. The accident continues to be under investigation by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Motley First Response Team and Staples Ambulance assisted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.