One Vehicle Accident Near Little Falls
The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office received a report describing a one vehicle accident that left the driver with possible injuries two miles northeast of Little Falls, MN.
On Wednesday, February 26, at approximately 12:37 p.m. the Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office reported that 20-year-old Antonio Stroia of Little Falls, MN was traveling north on 160 Ave. and lost control of his vehicle which caused him to go into a ditch. The vehicle hit a snow bank and went airborne.
Stroia was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
