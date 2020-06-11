Lakeland PBS

One-Vehicle Accident Near Little Falls Causes Serious Injuries to Driver

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 11 2020

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a one-vehicle accident near Little Falls on Wednesday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on June 10th at approximately 1:52 p.m., their office received a report of a one-vehicle accident on 203rd Street, about four miles north of Little Falls.

55-year-old Kenneth Myers from Little Falls was traveling east on 203rd Street when his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Meyers was
transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Ambulance with serious injuries.

