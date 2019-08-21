Lakeland PBS
One-Vehicle Accident Leaves Little Falls Woman With Serious Injuries

Aug. 21 2019

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office on August 20th, 2019, at approximately 1:04 pm, their office received a report of a one-vehicle accident on Haven Road, just south of 213th Street, approximately five miles north of Little Falls, MN in Belle Prairie Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Pamala Doucette of Little Falls, MN was traveling south on Haven Road when her vehicle left the roadway, hit some trees and rolled. Doucette was trapped inside the vehicle, emergency responders assisted in getting her out of the vehicle. She was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital and then transferred to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Little Falls Police Department, MN State Patrol, Little Falls Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

