One Vehicle Accident Leaves Little Falls Resident in Hospital
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 82-year-old Marietta Maleski from Little Falls, MN was traveling west on 203rd Street when her vehicle went off the road, approximately five miles northeast of Little Falls, MN in Belle Prairie Township.
Maleski was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday at approximately 6:30 pm, their office received a report of a one-vehicle accident on 203rd Street, they were assisted by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
No further details have been released at this time.
