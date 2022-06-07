One-Vehicle Accident Leaves Little Falls Resident in Hospital

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Little Falls resident was sent to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash on Monday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday at approximately 6:30 pm, their office received a report of a one-vehicle accident about five miles northeast of Little Falls in Belle Prairie Township. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, 82-year-old Marietta Maleski was traveling west on 203rd Street when her vehicle went off the road.

Maleski was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries. No further details have been released at this time.

