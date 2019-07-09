Lakeland PBS
One Vehicle Accident In Morrison County

Jul. 9 2019

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:54 pm last night of a one-vehicle accident at 8:54 pm, near the intersection of 370th Avenue and Quest Road, east of Sullivan Lake in Richardson Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 78-year-old Leona Lindner of Hillman, MN was transported by LifeLine III helicopter to the St. Cloud Hospital after her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree causing Leona to sustain serious injuries.

Linder was traveling west on Quest Road when the accident took place. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Hillman Area Response Team, Mille Lacs Ambulance, and Life Link III.

Chaz Mootz

