Lakeland PBS

Apple Valley Teen Dies, and Another Injured in an ATV Crash in Crow Wing County

Emma HudziakNov. 29 2021

According to a recent press release, last Thursday, November 25, 2021 sometime after 3:00 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department was notified of an ATV crash located in a large field west of the Brainerd Airport. The Crow Wing County Deputies, Brainerd Police Officers, North Ambulance, and area First Responders were called to the scene.

It was reported that the two riders of an ATV were traveling in a northeast direction on the field. The ATV had come to a valley/drainage in the field, and went air born. The ATV landed at the bottom of the valley/drainage, and it rolled multiple times.

18 year-old Tashaud Nelson, from Apple Valley, MN was driving the ATV, and was transported by North Aircare to North Memorial Hospital with injuries. The passenger on the ATV, was 16 year-old Isabella Brandt, from Apple Valley, MN and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people involved in the ATV crash were not wearing helmets or other protective riding gear at the time of the incident.

