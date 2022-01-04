Lakeland PBS

One Teen Dead, Another Injured in Head-on Snowmobile Crash Near Aitkin

Lakeland News — Jan. 3 2022

One teenager is dead and another is in critical condition following a head-on snowmobile crash Sunday evening near Aitkin.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident occurred south of Aitkin around 6:15 PM on a groomed snowmobile trail adjacent to Highway 169. Aitkin resident Westin Justen, 18, was traveling southbound while Isaac Fulton, 16, also from Aitkin, was traveling northbound on the west side of the road when they collided head-on.

Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene, and Justen was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center and is in serious condition.

Both parties were wearing helmets, and the trail in that location is reported to be straight, level, and groomed on both sides of the highway.

By — Lakeland News

