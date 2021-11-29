Lakeland PBS

One Teen Dead, Another Injured in ATV Crash Near Brainerd

Emma HudziakNov. 29 2021

A 16-year-old girl has died and an 18-year-old was injured following a Thanksgiving Day ATV crash near Brainerd.

According to a recent press release, on Thursday, November 25, sometime after 3:00 PM, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department was notified of an ATV crash located in a large field west of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport. Crow Wing County deputies, Brainerd police officers, North Ambulance, and area first responders were called to the scene.

It was reported that the two riders of an ATV were traveling in a northeast direction on the field. The ATV had come to a valley/drainage in the field and went airborne. The ATV landed at the bottom of the valley/drainage, and it rolled multiple times.

18-year-old Tashaud Nelson from Apple Valley, MN was driving the ATV and was transported by North Aircare to North Memorial Hospital with injuries. The passenger on the ATV, 16-year-old Isabella Brandt from Apple Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people involved in the ATV crash were not wearing helmets or other protective riding gear at the time of the incident.

