One Teen Injured After Snowmobile vs. Vehicle Accident
One person was possibly injured in a snowmobile vs. vehicle accident near the intersection of Abaca Road and 20th Ave. approximately two miles west of Upsala, in Elmdale Township on Saturday, March 9 around 3:54 p.m.
According to Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office, 14- year old Travis Kerfeld of Melrose was driving a snowmobile on a the trail, traveling west, crossing over 20th Ave. when he failed to yield and was struck by a vehicle.
The Sheriff’s office said the vehicle was driven by 55-year old Leif Johnson of Burtrum who was traveling south on 20th Ave.
Kerfeld was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with a possible leg injury.
