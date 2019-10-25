One Person Unaccounted For In Shevlin House Fire
About 40 firefighters from the Shevlin, Solway, and Bagley Fire Departments battled a house fire Thursday night in Shevlin, just west of Bemidji.
Lakeland News is still awaiting details from authorities, but one person was unaccounted for at last report, and there was concern that person may have been in the fire. The homeowner tells us that the person in question is her 32-year-old son and that he was still missing as of around 8:30 Thursday night.
Lakeland News will update this story as we get more information.
