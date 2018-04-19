One Person Sent To Hospital In Wadena Crash

A juvenile female was sent to the hospital last night, after a crash in Wadena. It happened at exactly 7:12 at night.

Wadena County sheriff was called to a two vehicle crash in Rockwood Township section 19 at the intersection of Wadena County Road 23 and 9. Upon arrival, first responders found that a sewage pump truck and a passenger car had collided and the driver of the passenger car was trapped inside the vehicle.

The 1991 international pump truck was being driven by Loyal Karges, 50, of Stanton, ND. The truck was west bound on Wadena County road 9 when it collided with a 2003 Toyota Camry, being driven by a 17-year-old juvenile female. The Camry was south bound on Wadena County Road 23.

First responders and fire fighters were quickly able to free the driver of the passenger car. She was transported to Tri-County Hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries. The female was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Wadena County Sheriff office was assisted at the scene by the Sebeka Fire Department, Sebeka Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Tri-County Ambulance, K&K towing and J&D Towing.