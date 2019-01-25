Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

One Person Injured In Rollover Near Badger

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 25 2019
Leave a Comment

One person was injured in a rollover near Badger Thursday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kerri Lee Johnson, age 47 of Baudette, was traveling eastbound on Highway 11 when the Mazda CX-9 she was driving drove off the edge of the road and rolled over.

Johnson was transported to Roseau Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Road conditions were listed as dry at the time of the incident.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Badger Fire Department, Greenbush EMS, and the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Rollover Traps Brainerd Man In Car On Highway 371

Pregnant Woman Dies After Crash In Sartell

7th Grader Awarded For Service During Bemidji Bus Crash

Local “Heroes & Helpers” Take Kids On Christmas Shopping Spree

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Great Job said

Completely justified he asked that animal to stop continuously. And when you de... Read More

Hell. Yea said

They can talk all they want but this can happen to anyone... Read More

shariburnette5976 said

This makes me sick! That officer went way above and beyond. 9 shots? 9 shots? He... Read More

Antique Omep said

Wow! I just moved to Bemidji. Thought I moved to a low crime area in northern... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Cheerleading Hosts Fundraiser For National Competition

For the first time in school history, the Brainerd Cheerleading team is headed to Orlando, Florida for the U.C.A. National High School
Posted on Jan. 25 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd Cheerleading Hosts Fundraiser For National Competition

Posted on Jan. 25 2019

Bemidji Candlelight Snowshoe Hike Rescheduled For Friday, February 15th

Posted on Jan. 25 2019

MnDOT Increasing Speed Limits On Several Minnesota Highways

Posted on Jan. 25 2019

Bemidji Boys Basketball Gets Win Over Thief River Falls

Posted on Jan. 25 2019

Warroad Girls Hockey Takes Win Against Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 25 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.