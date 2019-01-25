One Person Injured In Rollover Near Badger

One person was injured in a rollover near Badger Thursday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kerri Lee Johnson, age 47 of Baudette, was traveling eastbound on Highway 11 when the Mazda CX-9 she was driving drove off the edge of the road and rolled over.

Johnson was transported to Roseau Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Road conditions were listed as dry at the time of the incident.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Badger Fire Department, Greenbush EMS, and the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office.