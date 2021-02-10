One Person Injured After Vehicle Crash Kills Horse In Wadena County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A person was injured and taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash that left a horse dead in Wadena county.

On Tuesday, February 9 at about 10:10 p.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries. The 911 caller indicated that a vehicle had hit a horse and the driver of the vehicle was injured.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a 2002 Pontiac Grand AM that was northbound on County Road 23, near County Road 4 in Aldrich Township. According to the release, the Pontiac had hit a horse that was in the roadway. The horse was dead upon the arrival of deputies.

The juvenile driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to a hospital.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Verndale Police Department, Verndale Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance and Johns Car Care Towing.

