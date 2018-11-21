Lakeland PBS
One Person Injured After Crash Near Blackduck

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 21 2018
One person was sent to the hospital last night after a two-car crash in Beltrami County. It happened just after 11:30 on Highway 71 and county road 35.

Both cars, a 2014 Chevy Express Van driven by Matthew Robert Moody, 36, of Bemidji and a 2004 Chevy Avalanche driven by Marrisa Jean Larson, 21, of Bigfork, were traveling northbound on Highway 71 near County Road 35, south of Blackduck, when the Avalanche attempted to pass the van. The Avalanche clipped the front of the van and the driver lost control of vehicle. The Avalanche entered the west ditch when it rolled.

Larson was taken to Sanford Medical in Bemidji to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Larson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. It is unknown if Moody was wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

