One Person Injured After ATV Crash In Cass County

One person has been injured after an ATV crash in Cass County.

The incident happened Thursday at 9:22 p.m. The Cass County Sheriff’s office received a report of an ATV crash involving injuries in the area of the South Lawrence Lake Road in rural Outing, MN.

Deputies and responders arrived and learned that the victim, David Gifford, 61, of Maple Grove was operating a 2015 Honda TRX500 ATV when he struck a deer causing the machine to roll. Gifford was treated on scene and transferred to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

The Crooked Lake Fire and Rescue, Outing Quick Response, Remer Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted at the scene.