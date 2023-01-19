Lakeland PBS

One Person Hospitalized Following Wadena House Fire

Lakeland News — Jan. 18 2023

One person has been hospitalized following an early morning fire in Wadena today.

The fire was reported at 12:56 a.m. at a house on the 400 block of 3rd Street SW in Wadena, and responders were met with heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene.

Fire personnel succeeded in locating a juvenile male inside the home and brought him to safety. The juvenile was taken to Tri-County Health Care and then transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Wadena Fire and Police Departments and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

By — Lakeland News

