One Person Hospitalized Following Wadena House Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One person has been hospitalized following an early morning fire in Wadena today.

The fire was reported at 12:56 a.m. at a house on the 400 block of 3rd Street SW in Wadena, and responders were met with heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene.

Fire personnel succeeded in locating a juvenile male inside the home and brought him to safety. The juvenile was taken to Tri-County Health Care and then transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Wadena Fire and Police Departments and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today