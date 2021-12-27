Lakeland PBS

One Person Dies After Vehicle Goes Through Ice on Lake Bemidji

Emma HudziakDec. 27 2021

Authorities say one man died when a vehicle went through the ice on Lake Bemidji on Christmas Eve.

On December 24th at around 5:30 PM, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and 911 Emergency Communications Center received a report of a vehicle going through the ice on Lake Bemidji near Diamond Point Park. Upon the arrival of a rescue team, they had found an adult female that was able to get out of the water on her own. The woman was immediately transported to Sanford Bemidji Emergency Department for treatment.

Shortly after, an adult male was recovered from the vehicle that had submerged into the water. The man was found by Beltrami County deputies and a Bemidji firefighter, who was wearing a cold water immersion suit. The man was also transported by ambulance to the Sanford Bemidji Emergency Department. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the man, who was then transported to Sanford Health in Fargo and was pronounced dead not long after.

The area where the vehicle went through the ice is located adjacent to the Bemidji State University campus and was found in 8-10 feet of water. This location has been barricaded. The ice in the area is said to be unstable, like many other areas on the lake.

Deputies have estimated that 4-5 inches of ice was found at this location. There is no additional information available at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Fundraiser Set Up for Mother of Two Girls Who Died in Bemidji Area House Fire

Kim Potter Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s Death

Jury in Kim Potter Trial Ends Another Day Without Verdict

7,396 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.