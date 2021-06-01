Lakeland PBS

One Person Dead, One Injured in ATV Crash Near Fosston

Lakeland News — Jun. 1 2021

Sheriff’s officials say the operator of an all-terrain vehicle was killed and his wife, a passenger, was seriously injured in a crash near Fosston.

Authorities say the ATV entered a ditch Monday and rolled over. 75-year-old Edward Halvorson was pronounced dead at the scene. 71-year-old Judith Halvorson was taken to a hospital in Fosston and later was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, ND. There’s no word on her condition.

By — Lakeland News

