One Person Dead in Two-Vehicle Crash in Polk County

A 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from a vehicle Thursday night in Polk County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2014 Isuzu Street Sweeper was traveling northbound on Highway 75 when a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser, which was traveling in the opposite direction, crossed the center line and collided head-on with the street sweeper.

The street sweeper went into a ditch, and the driver of the PT Cruiser was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

41-year-old Eric Olsen of Wahpeton, ND, driver of the street sweeper, was treated at Riverview Hospital and faced non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the PT Cruiser is from Ada, MN. Her name has not been released.

