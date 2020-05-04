One Person Dead, Another Injured in Shooting, House Fire Near Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One person is dead and another is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after the Beltrami County 911 center received a call reporting gunshot wounds and a house fire.

On Sunday, May 3rd at about 12:34 a.m., the 911 center received a call from an adult reporting gunshot wounds and a house fire at the 1100 block of Trengrove Rd. NW in Grant Valley Township, which is about 10 miles west from Bemidji.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a house fully engulfed in flames and a man near the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Sanford Bemidji Emergency Department, and his condition is unknown.

After the fire was extinguished, a second person was located inside the house deceased. An autopsy and identification of the individual will be examined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

No names have been released and this investigation is ongoing.

