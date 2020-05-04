Lakeland PBS

One Person Dead, Another Injured Due To Gunshot Wounds

Destiny Wiggins — May. 4 2020

One person is dead and another is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after the Beltrami County 911 center received a call reporting gunshot wounds and a house fire.

On Sunday, May 3 at about 12:34 a.m. the 911 center received a call from an adult reporting gunshot wounds and a house fire at the 1100 block of Trengrove Rd NW, in Grant Valley Township, which is about 10 miles west from Bemidji.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a house fully engulfed in flames and a man near the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Sanford Bemidji Emergency Department and his condition is unknown.

After the fire was extinguished, a second person was located inside the house deceased. An autopsy and identification of the individual will be examined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office.

No names have been released and this investigation is ongoing.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Two Male Suspects Arrested in Little Falls Shooting

Cass County Deputy Who Fired Weapon in Officer-Involved Shooting in Backus Identified

Shooting In Brainerd After Juveniles Paid For Marijuana With Counterfeit Money

Armed Man Fatally Shot By Deputy, Another Man Found Dead in Backus Home

Latest Stories

Itasca County Health Care Leaders to Hold Meetings as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Posted on May. 2 2020

Plans Discussed to Let Hair Salons, Barbershops Reopen Safely

Posted on May. 2 2020

Law Enforcement Warning of Potentially Fatal Drug Likely Containing Fentanyl

Posted on May. 2 2020

Gifts of Hope Donates to Small Businesses in Bemidji

Posted on May. 2 2020

Solway Elementary Hosts Drive-In Parade For Their Students

Posted on May. 1 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.