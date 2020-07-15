One Person Dead After Vehicle Collides With Two Bicyclists In Carlos

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A vehicle was heading southbound on County Road 9 just south of Carlos when the vehicle collided into two bicyclists. One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on July 14th at approximately 9:58 p.m., their office received a report of a motor vehicle crash involving three bicyclists on County Road 9 North East, just south of Carlos.

The investigation revealed that the bicyclists were going southbound on County Road 9 when a Lincoln Navigator collided with two of the bicyclists. One cyclist was pronounced dead on

scene, and the second was transported from scene via North Ambulance Service, and later flown to Hennipen County Medical Center via Lifelink III. The third cyclist was uninjured.

The driver of the SUV, Willander, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

