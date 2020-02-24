One Person Dead After Snowmobile Accident Over The Weekend In Fifty Lakes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that a call came in from the county dispatch detailing a snowmobile accident that left one person dead on a state trail about a half mile off of Fox Glenn Drive in Fifty Lakes.

On Saturday, February 22, 2020, at approximately 8:51 pm, the sheriff’s office received a call of a snowmobile accident and upon arrival found 61-year-old, David Alan Walter of Fridley, MN, pronounced dead at the scene. Walter had struck a group of trees when he lost control of his snowmobile. Riding with the victim on a separate snowmobile, was the victim’s wife who called 911.

The victim’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Fifty Lakes Fire Dept., Emily Fire Dept., Cross Lake Police Dept., North Ambulance and North Air Care.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today