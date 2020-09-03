Lakeland PBS

Updated: One Person Dead After Plane Crashes Into Leech Lake Near Walker

Lakeland News — Sep. 2 2020

Thomas Borum

A man who was headed to Bemidji to start a job as a veterinarian there has died after the plane he was piloting crashed into Leech Lake near Walker last night.

62-year-old Thomas Borum of Natchez, Mississippi died in the crash. His brother, Dr. Chuck Borum, told the Natchez Democrat newspaper that searchers found the plane in Leech Lake this morning and that divers then found the body of his brother in the lake this afternoon. He said poor weather had forced the plane to make a stop in St. Cloud, and when the weather improved a little, the plane resumed its trip.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board tell Lakeland News that the plane Borum was flying was a Piper PA-28 plane that refueled in Kirksville, Missouri and was destined for Bemidji. It stopped in St. Cloud and left there around 6:30 PM last night before crashing into Leech Lake.

