One Person Dead After Motorcycle Crash In Bemidji

One person is dead after crashing a motorcycle in Bemidji. It happened yesterday at 5:37 in the afternoon. Bemidji police department responded to the motorcycle crash in the 1200 block of 5th St. NW.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel assisted with a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which appeared to have left the roadway and flipped. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Police Department with the assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol. The Bemidji ambulance, Bemidji Fire department, and Beltrami County Sheriff’s department also assisted at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld, pending family notification.