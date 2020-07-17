One Person Dead After Motor Vehicle Crash In Bemidji
One person is now dead after a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck last night in Bemidji.
On July 16th a little after 7:00 p.m., the Bemidji Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries on the 1700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
When emergency personnel arrived, they found out that a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle collided with a 2011 GMC pick up truck that was traveling eastbound. Officers and emergency personnel immediately began lifesaving care on the driver of the motorcycle but was pronounced dead at the Sanford Medical Center.
The crash is under investigation by the Bemidji Police Department. The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.
