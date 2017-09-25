One Person Dead After Horse Drawn Buggy Accident In Clearwater County

One person is dead after a vehicle struck a horse drawn buggy in Clearwater County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, alcohol was involved.

The incident happened on Sept. 23 at 7:38 p.m. near milepost 44. A Ford F-350 and a horse drawn buggy were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 92. The Ford collided with the rear of the horse drawn buggy.

Mervin Yoder, 27, and Elsie Yodie, 23, both from Clearbrook, Minnesota were inside the Amish Buggy.

Mervin was transported to Sanford Health in Bagley with non-life threatening injuries. Elsie was transported to Sanford Health Fargo, but died from her injuries.

The driver of the Ford Pickup was Christopher Keith Baumann, 27, of Nevis, Minnesota.

Baumann is in the Clearwater County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.