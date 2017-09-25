DONATE

LPTV NEWS

One Person Dead After Horse Drawn Buggy Accident In Clearwater County

Haydee Clotter
Sep. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

One person is dead after a vehicle struck a horse drawn buggy in Clearwater County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, alcohol was involved.

The incident happened on Sept. 23 at 7:38 p.m. near milepost 44. A Ford F-350 and a horse drawn buggy were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 92. The Ford collided with the rear of the horse drawn buggy.

Mervin Yoder, 27, and Elsie Yodie, 23, both from Clearbrook, Minnesota were inside the Amish Buggy.

Mervin was transported to Sanford Health in Bagley with non-life threatening injuries. Elsie was transported to Sanford Health Fargo, but died from her injuries.

Courtesy: Clearwater County Jail/Christopher Keith Baumann

The driver of the Ford Pickup was Christopher Keith Baumann, 27, of Nevis, Minnesota.

Baumann is in the Clearwater County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

 

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Car Vs. Horse Crash Sends Driver To The Hospital

Driver Injures Pedestrian In Beltrami County

Man Injured After Car Crashes Into Parked Semi

Man Dies In Single Car Crash Near Little Falls

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Lakewood Health System To Offer Flu Shots

Beginning on Monday, October 2, the Lakewood Health System will be offering flu shots during any scheduled appointments or by walk-in at the
Posted on Sep. 25 2017

Latest Stories

Lakewood Health System To Offer Flu Shots

Posted on Sep. 25 2017

Minnesota Wolf Population Appears To Be Rising

Posted on Sep. 25 2017

Victims Identified After Deadly Cass County Crash

Posted on Sep. 25 2017

Brainerd Woman Recognized As Youth Volunteer Of The Year

Posted on Sep. 23 2017

Bemidji Police Looking For More Reserves Following End Of Citizens Patrol

Posted on Sep. 23 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.