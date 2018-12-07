Lakeland PBS
One Person Dead After Crash In Brainerd

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 7 2018
One person is dead and another person was sent to the hospital, after a car crash in Brainerd.  The crash happened yesterday, just after 4 in the afternoon near the intersection of Wise Road and Sugarberry Creek Road.

A 2015 Chevrolet pick-up, driven by 48-year-old Kevin Roger Dumpprope of Motley, was westbound on Wise Road when an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 61-year-old Daniel Robert Rehberger of Merrifield, rounded a curve and continued to drift over the center line into the westbound lane. The two cars collided head-on.

Rehberger was pronounced dead on the scene. Dumpprope was taken by North Ambulance to the Essentia Emergency Room.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Brainerd Police Department, Baxter Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Crow Wing County UAV (Drone) Team.

