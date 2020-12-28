One Person Dead After ATV Falls Through Ice on Kabekona Lake in Lakeport Township

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported this morning that at 6:18 pm on December 26th, they received a report that an ATV fell through the ice on Kabekona Lake in Lakeport Township. 60-year-old Rose Peterson was pronounced dead at the Fargo Hospital.

The person who made the call advised the Sheriff’s Office that three people fell in the water. His mother, father, and sister were all pulled out of the water. His mother needed CPR when she was pulled from the water because she was unresponsive. She was taken from their cabin on the lake by Lakeport First Responders and then North Ambulance. She recevied CPR treatment as she was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center before being airlifted to Fargo Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The report states 61-year-old Kenneth Peterson was driving a 2021 Polaris Ranger with his wife, Rose, and daughter, 29-year-old Karissa Peterson. They were headed back to their cabin after their fishing trip when the ATV broke though the ice in roughly 18-feet deep water. Two family members were following the ATV, and the son, 26-year-old Ryan Peterson, reacted quickly to pull all three members of his family out of the water. He and his father, Kenneth Peterson, transported the family back to the cabin.

Karissa Peterson was transported to Sanford Hospital where she received medical treatment. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating the incident.

