Lakeland PBS

One Person Arrested in Cass Lake After Fentanyl Seized from Home

Lakeland News — Dec. 29 2021

One person has been arrested after law enforcement seized a large amount of fentanyl from a home in Cass Lake.

On December 24, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report of illegal drugs in the Cass Lake area. Along with agents from the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, they then executed a search warrant at a home there.

They located the fentanyl as well as prescription pills, marijuana, and illegal drug paraphernalia. 30-year-old Darron Joseph Wilson was arrested in connection with the search of the home.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department says information from community members continues to play a vital role in the successful seizure of illegal drugs in the area and that they would like to thank those family members.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

2 Juveniles Arrested for Threats of School Violence in Brainerd

Staples Man Arrested Following High-Speed Chase in Wadena County

Pequot Lakes Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Guns, Ammo, and Drugs

Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest in Backus

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.