One Person Arrested in Cass Lake After Fentanyl Seized from Home

One person has been arrested after law enforcement seized a large amount of fentanyl from a home in Cass Lake.

On December 24, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report of illegal drugs in the Cass Lake area. Along with agents from the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, they then executed a search warrant at a home there.

They located the fentanyl as well as prescription pills, marijuana, and illegal drug paraphernalia. 30-year-old Darron Joseph Wilson was arrested in connection with the search of the home.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department says information from community members continues to play a vital role in the successful seizure of illegal drugs in the area and that they would like to thank those family members.

