One Person Arrested After Starting Fight At A Kid’s Party In Moorhead

Police say a kid’s birthday party in Moorhead was disrupted, after an adult wielded a sharp object before reportedly getting into a fight.

Police responded to the call about a possible stabbing last night at around 11:30.

A 39- year-old man who was attending the party had been asked to leave, but refused. He then grabbed a sharpening tool from the counter. A fight ensued while other tried to restrain him.

The man was arrested on possible charges of assault and making terroristic threats.

Officers say 10 kids were at the party, most under 10 years old.