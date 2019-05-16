Lakeland PBS
One Person Arrested After $50K Worth Of Methamphetamine Found In Pequot Lakes Home

May. 16 2019

One person has been arrested after a large amount of methamphetamine was found in a home in Pequot Lakes.

Nicholas Ronald Wynn

Members of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Lakes Area Drug Investigation Division (LADID) assisted the FBI in executing a search warrant at a home located in the 27000 block of Beaver Dam Drive in Pequot Lakes on May 9th. While executing the FBI warrant, agents located a large amount of methamphetamine. Nicholas Ronald Wynn, 33, was arrested as a result of the investigation.

LADID agents than applied for and received another search warrant for the narcotics. As a result of the warrant, exactly 1.1 lbs. of methamphetamine was located with an estimated street value of over $50,000. These four large pieces of methamphetamine are consistent with those coming from a Mexican meth lab. Agents also located nearly an ounce of cocaine.

“This is one of the larger methamphetamine seizures we have seen in Crow Wing County”, Says Sheriff Scott Goddard. “This shows that Crow Wing County’s methamphetamine problems are not only in the cities of Crow Wing County, but also in the rural areas. We are going to concentrate our efforts not only within the city limits, but also in the outlying areas of Crow Wing County.”, says Sheriff Goddard.

Methamphetamine seized

The Breezy Point Police Department and the Brainerd Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Shirelle Moore

