One-On-One With Rep. Rick Nolan

The passage of the tax bill yesterday in the House of Representatives was a monumental step for the Republicans in their promise of Tax Reform. However, Minnesota’s District 8 Representative Rick Nolan said in a one-on-one interview with Lakeland News that he voted against it because according to a study, it will hurt Minnesota middle-class families.

The tax bill was just one of many pieces of legislation that has been presented in Congress this year. Representative Nolan is especially excited about a bill he is co-sponsoring that will ensure retired American workers will get to keep the pensions they earned.

Representative Nolan also responded to his critics as to why he voted against the Healthcare bill that the House passed earlier this year.

And finally, I asked the Congressman about measures being taken to combat sexual misconduct on Capitol Hill and the allegations surrounding his Minnesota congressional colleague, Senator Al Franken.

Representative Nolan said there is a bill in the House that will require sexual harassment training from all lawmakers and their staffs.