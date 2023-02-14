Lakeland PBS

One of the Boys: Kassie Fontaine Goaltending & Leading Bagley/Fosston Boys Hockey Team

Chaz MootzFeb. 14 2023

Kassie Fontaine grew up playing hockey on Bagley youth hockey teams that included boys. When she got to high school, there was no girls hockey team at Bagley High School.

The only way Fontaine could continue playing the sport she loved is by joining the Bagley/Fosston co-op boys hockey team. So that’s exactly what she did.

Flash-forward to Fontaine’s 2022-23 senior season, and she’s not only playing for the Flyers, but she’s the starting goaltender and one of the leaders of the team.

Some opponents may give her a hard time, but that dies down pretty quick when Fontaine makes stop after stop. She’s played in 22 games this season, posting a .878 save percentage, 3.40 goal against average, and she’s recorded three shutouts.

On the outside, the dynamic of having a girl on the boys team may seem a bit different, but for the Flyers, it really isn’t a problem at all, as Fontaine blends right in with the boys, most of whom she’s been playing with since she first stated skating.

The Flyers are currently 16-8 on the season, which is the best season the Bagley/Fosston boys hockey team has had in over a decade. They’ll finish the regular season tonight vs. Kittson County Central.

By — Chaz Mootz

