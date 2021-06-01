One New COVID-19 Related Death, 134 New Cases Reported Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state reported one new COVID-19 related death and 134 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The new death was not in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 9,748 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.37%. The state’s test positivity rate over the past week is at 2.44%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were nine new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 2

Crow Wing – 3

Itasca – 1

Morrison – 1

Todd – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today