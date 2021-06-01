One New COVID-19 Related Death, 134 New Cases Reported Tuesday
The state reported one new COVID-19 related death and 134 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The new death was not in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 9,748 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.37%. The state’s test positivity rate over the past week is at 2.44%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were nine new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 3
- Itasca – 1
- Morrison – 1
- Todd – 1
