One New COVID-19 Related Death, 134 New Cases Reported Tuesday

Betsy Melin — Jun. 1 2021

The state reported one new COVID-19 related death and 134 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The new death was not in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 9,748 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.37%. The state’s test positivity rate over the past week is at 2.44%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were nine new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 1
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 3
  • Itasca – 1
  • Morrison – 1
  • Todd – 1

