One New COVID-19 Death Reported in Beltrami County
The state reported three new COVID-19 related deaths today, one of which was in Beltrami County. The resident was in their early 70s. The state also reported 1,178 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s cumulative case total to 113,439.
The 1,178 cases came from a total of 17,938 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 6.6%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 90 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 10
- Cass – 3
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 12
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 16
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mille Lacs – 12
- Morrison – 6
- Polk – 5
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 6
- Wadena – 9
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.