One New COVID-19 Death In Beltrami County
The state reported three new COVID-19 related deaths today, one of which was in Beltrami County. The resident was in their early 70s. The state also reported 1,178 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s cumulative case total to 113,439.
The 1,178 cases came from a total of 17,938 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 6.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
Aitkin – 2
Beltrami – 10
Cass – 3
Crow Wing – 12
Hubbard – 3
Itasca – 16
Lake of the Woods- 2
Mille Lacs – 12
Morrison – 6
Polk – 5
Roseau – 2
Todd – 6
Wadena – 9
