One New COVID-19 Death In Beltrami County

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 12 2020

The state reported three new COVID-19 related deaths today, one of which was in Beltrami County. The resident was in their early 70s. The state also reported 1,178 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s cumulative case total to 113,439.

The 1,178 cases came from a total of 17,938 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 6.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 10

Cass – 3

Crow Wing – 12

Hubbard – 3

Itasca – 16

Lake of the Woods- 2

Mille Lacs – 12

Morrison – 6

Polk – 5

Roseau – 2

Todd – 6

Wadena – 9

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

