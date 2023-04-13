Updated: One Man Killed in Train/Car Collision Near Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 53-year-old Moorhead man died when a train collided with his car about 8 miles west of Brainerd on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened where West Gull River Road SW crosses the railroad tracks that run parallel to Highway 210.

According to the State Patrol Incident Report, Lance Beachem was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report says Beachem’s car was on the tracks when it was struck by a Burlington Northern train around 2:30 pm.

