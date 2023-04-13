Lakeland PBS

Updated: One Man Killed in Train/Car Collision Near Brainerd

Dennis WeimannApr. 13 2023

A 53-year-old Moorhead man died when a train collided with his car about 8 miles west of Brainerd on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened where West Gull River Road SW crosses the railroad tracks that run parallel to Highway 210.

According to the State Patrol Incident Report, Lance Beachem was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report says Beachem’s car was on the tracks when it was struck by a Burlington Northern train around 2:30 pm.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Dennis Weimann

News Director/Anchor of Lakeland News.

Related Posts

Crow Wing County to Provide Grants for Daycare Expansions and New Providers

Detour on Highway 25 in Brainerd Starts Next Week

In Business: Play It Again Sports Open Again in Brainerd Area to Offer Sports Equipment

Brainerd VFW Hosts Gathering for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.