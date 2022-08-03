One Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Morrill in Morrison County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One man was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Morrison County near Morrill.

The Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the call in Buckman Township, and when they arrived at the scene, they found one vehicle in a ditch.

37-year-old Nathaniel Schanche of Milaca was eastbound on Nature Road near 290th Avenue when he hit a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Travis Winscher of Royalton. Winscher was backing into a driveway when he was hit on the driver’s side by Schanche’s vehicle, which caused him to go into the ditch.

Mayo Ambulance arrived and transported Winscher to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, the State Patrol, Pierz Police Department, and MLMB Response Team.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today