Lakeland PBS

One Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Morrill in Morrison County

Hanky HazeltonAug. 3 2022

One man was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Morrison County near Morrill.

The Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the call in Buckman Township, and when they arrived at the scene, they found one vehicle in a ditch.

37-year-old Nathaniel Schanche of Milaca was eastbound on Nature Road near 290th Avenue when he hit a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Travis Winscher of Royalton. Winscher was backing into a driveway when he was hit on the driver’s side by Schanche’s vehicle, which caused him to go into the ditch.

Mayo Ambulance arrived and transported Winscher to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, the State Patrol, Pierz Police Department, and MLMB Response Team.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Motorcyclist Collides with Black Bear Near Pillager

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls

3 People Injured in ATV Crash in Rural Motley

64-Year-Old Bemidji Woman Severely Injured in Hit-and-Run

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.